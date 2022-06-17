Secoo receives approval to transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market
Jun. 17, 2022 6:27 AM ETSecoo Holding Limited (SECO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq approved Secoo Holding's (NASDAQ:SECO) request to transfer the listing of the company’s ADSs from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The transfer is expected to take effect at the opening of business on June 17, 2022 and will not have any impact on trading in the company’s ADSs.
- On December 17, 2021, the company received a non compliance letter from Nasdaq for not meeting the minimum price requirement.
- The Company was given a period of 180 calendar days, or until June 15, 2022, to regain compliance and in response the company submitted an application to transfer the listing of its ADSs from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Shares +7.90% post-market