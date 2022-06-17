Tesla raises Model Y long-range price in China, following the hike across all car models in the U.S.
Jun. 17, 2022 6:30 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Electric carmaker (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced today price hike of one version of its Model Y SUV in China, following the price increase for all its car models in the United States announced on Thursday.
- The company has raised the price by RMB 19,000 ($2,840) from the previous RMB375,900 to RMB394,900.
- The pricing and expected delivery dates for the other models remain unchanged.
- The price adjustment reflects company's expectation that raw material prices will continue to rise in the coming months.
- Yesterday, the company increased the price of its Model Y long-range in the U.S. from $62,990 to $65,990 and the Model Y Performance from $67,990 to $69,990.
- On June 2, the automaker announced extension of the expected delivery date for the entry-level version of the Model 3 in China to 20-24 weeks from the previous 16-20 weeks.
- In April, the company raised prices of Model 3 Long Range by $1,500 and Model 3 Performance by $1,000 in the U.S.
- In March, the company raised the orice for Model Y rear-wheel-drive version by RMB 15,060 to 316,900.
- Shares up 1% PM and up 6% over a period of one year.