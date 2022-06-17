Tesla raises Model Y long-range price in China, following the hike across all car models in the U.S.

Jun. 17, 2022 6:30 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Tesla Model Y 2022 Long Range

martin-dm/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Electric carmaker (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced today price hike of one version of its Model Y SUV in China, following the price increase for all its car models in the United States announced on Thursday.
  • The company has raised the price by RMB 19,000 ($2,840) from the previous RMB375,900 to RMB394,900.
  • The pricing and expected delivery dates for the other models remain unchanged.
  • The price adjustment reflects company's expectation that raw material prices will continue to rise in the coming months.
  • Yesterday, the company increased the price of its Model Y long-range in the U.S. from $62,990 to $65,990 and the Model Y Performance from $67,990 to $69,990.
  • On June 2, the automaker announced extension of the expected delivery date for the entry-level version of the Model 3 in China to 20-24 weeks from the previous 16-20 weeks.
  • In April, the company raised prices of Model 3 Long Range by $1,500 and Model 3 Performance by $1,000 in the U.S.
  • In March, the company raised the orice for Model Y rear-wheel-drive version by RMB 15,060 to 316,900.
  • Shares up 1% PM and up 6% over a period of one year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.