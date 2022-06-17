Addex plunges 41% after terminating lead program
Jun. 17, 2022 6:39 AM ETAddex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The ADRs of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) crashed ~41% in the pre-market Friday after the Swiss biotech announced it would end its lead program, Phase 2b/3 study for experimental therapy dipraglurant in dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD-LID).
- The company attributed its decision to slow patient enrollment and highlighted the impact of COVID related patient concerns on trial participation as well as staffing shortages and turnover within study sites.
- With the termination of dipraglurant program for PD-LID, Addex (ADXN) is suspending its financial guidance.
- “We took this decision because it was not feasible to continue the study at such a slow recruitment rate in the current environment,” Chief Executive Tim Dyer said.
- “I’d like to emphasize that it was not dipraglurant related and we continue to believe in the potential of this compound as a treatment for PD-LID,” he added.
- Previously, Addex (ADXN) management expected data from the study in H1 2023.