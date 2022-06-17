Revlon (NYSE:REV) shares continued their wild trading as the bankrupt beauty company reportedly fields interest from potential buyers.

Per Indian business news outlet ET Now, the Mukesh Ambani-headed Reliance Industries is considering buying the company after it filed for bankruptcy on Thursday. The report cited sources close to the conglomerate, which counts itself as the most valuable company in India.

Shares of Revlon (REV) spiked over 50% in Friday’s premarket trading on the reports.

For Reliance Industries, the acquisition would add to its private label cosmetics brand Glimmer.

Read more on recent volatile trading for Revlon after its bankruptcy filing.