Scienjoy to expand its business by grabbing controls of operation in Hangzhou
Jun. 17, 2022 7:14 AM ETScienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) said on Friday that it has entered into pact through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sixiang Infinite (Zhejiang) Culture Technology Co., Ltd., with Sixiang Qiyuan (Hangzhou) Culture Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sixiang Qiyuan") and its shareholders.
- Pursuant to which, Scienjoy will commence its operations in Hangzhou to facilitate the company's business expansion, to integrate its supply chain and local resources and leverage geographic advantages to achieve rapid growth in live streaming E-Commerce, Multi-Channel Network development, and the development of a Metaverse Ecosystem.
- Per the terms, the company has obtained control over all equity shares, risks, rewards of Xiuli (Zhejiang) Culture Technology Co., Ltd., Leku (Zhejiang) Culture Technology Co., Ltd., Haifan (Zhejiang) Culture Technology Co., Ltd., Xiangfeng (Zhejiang) Culture Technology Co., Ltd. and Hongren (Zhejiang) Culture Technology Co., Ltd.