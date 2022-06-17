Argus stayed positive on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by reiterating a Buy rating and price target of $90 on its view that it stands out as a high-quality stock in the rough macroeconomic backdrop.

Analyst Christopher Graja said the household products seller is focused on offsetting inflation pressure and meeting its long-term financial objectives with a focus on innovative, premium products that will give the company the ability to raise prices. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is also noted to be cutting costs and improving efficiency.

Graja and team thinks CL could also boost the quarterly dividend payout.

"Colgate's dividend yield, at 2.5%, is now below the 10-year Treasury yield, which has risen to 3.4%. While Colgate isn't backed by Uncle Sam, the company has paid a dividend every year since 1895 and has raised its payout for 60 straight years. Colgate has credit ratings in the low AAs and unlike the fixed coupon on a Treasury note, CL's dividend should continue to increase."

Shares of CL are -12.61% YTD vs. -22.99% for the S&P 500 Index.

Read the transcript from Colgate-Palmolive's recent presentation at an industry conference.