Jun. 17, 2022

  • Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announced that it landed a $2.7M grant to develop an e-Powertrain for OX Delivers.
  • The grant supports Dana's work industrializing electrified powertrain technologies and was awarded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre non-profit organization.
  • OX Delivers is described as the world's first flat-pack utility vehicle destined for emerging markets in Africa.
  • The company said the OX Delivers truck has been engineered to tackle the toughest terrain and will be shipped as a flat pack and assembled in the destination country.
  • The truck is powered by Dana's Spicer Electrified eS4500i e-Drive Unit, which combines an electric motor, inverter, gearbox, and software in a complete e-propulsion system.
  • "Dana has a guiding vision toward a zero-emissions future that incorporates sustainable social impact," said Dana (DAN) exec Huw Davies.
  • Shares of Dana (DAN) moved up 1.50% in premarket trading to $13.54 vs. the 52-week trading range of $13.28 to $25.59.
