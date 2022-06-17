Dana lands grant to develop e-powertrain for utility vehicle in African market
Jun. 17, 2022 7:21 AM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announced that it landed a $2.7M grant to develop an e-Powertrain for OX Delivers.
- The grant supports Dana's work industrializing electrified powertrain technologies and was awarded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre non-profit organization.
- OX Delivers is described as the world's first flat-pack utility vehicle destined for emerging markets in Africa.
- The company said the OX Delivers truck has been engineered to tackle the toughest terrain and will be shipped as a flat pack and assembled in the destination country.
- The truck is powered by Dana's Spicer Electrified eS4500i e-Drive Unit, which combines an electric motor, inverter, gearbox, and software in a complete e-propulsion system.
- "Dana has a guiding vision toward a zero-emissions future that incorporates sustainable social impact," said Dana (DAN) exec Huw Davies.
- Shares of Dana (DAN) moved up 1.50% in premarket trading to $13.54 vs. the 52-week trading range of $13.28 to $25.59.