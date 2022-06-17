WWE CEO Vincent McMahon steps down as CEO, Chairman; Stephanie returns as interim CEO

WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced on Friday that its Chairman and Chief Executive Vincent McMahon would be stepping down from those roles, with his daughter Stephanie returning to the company as interim CEO amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged secret hush deal with a former employee.

In a statement, WWE (WWE) and its board of directors, of which Stephanie is also a member, alongside her father and husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, said that they had formed a special committee to investigate the alleged improper behavior of Vince and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, who reportedly had relationships with a former employee and allegedly paid her a secret $3M settlement.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said Mr. McMahon in a statement.

However, Mr. McMahon will retain his role and responsibilities as part of WWE's (WWE) creative content during the investigation and review.

WWE (WWE) shares were fractionally higher to $65 in premarket trading on Friday.

In the statement, Stephanie said that she is "committed" to working with the independent directors to "strengthen" the company and its culture.

"I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings,” she added.

WWE (WWE) added in its statement that it does not expect to comment on the matter until the investigation is finished.

Ms. McMahon's return as interim CEO of WWE (WWE) comes just weeks after she tweeted she was taking a "leave of absence" from the majority of her responsibilities at WWE.

In the tweet, she added she would return to the company "after taking time to focus on my family."

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the explosive story on Wednesday, noted that initial findings from the board suggested that Mr. McMahon used personal funds to pay former female employees that signed the nondisclosure deals.

The board reportedly first became aware of the January 2022 deal in April, which reportedly bars the ex-employee from discussing the relationship with Mr. McMahon or disparaging him. The Journal added that the company's board of directors may be looking at other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims of misconduct by McMahon and Laurinaitis.

Upon news of the initial report, a WWE (WWE) spokesman said the company was fully cooperating with the board's inquiry and that the relationship between Mr. McMahon and the female employee was consensual.