Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) said Friday that with partners Petoro, TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Shell (SHEL) and ConocoPhillips (COP), it is studying options for building a floating offshore wind farm in the North Sea's Troll area off Norway.

The companies are considering a wind farm with an installed capacity of 1 GW and annual production of ~4.3 TWh to power operations in the Troll and Oseberg oil and gas fields.

The Trollvind project could provide much of the electricity needed to run the Troll and Oseberg offshore fields through an onshore connection point, Equinor (EQNR) said.

The companies said they are initiating feasibility studies and plan to make an investment decision during 2023, with startup potentially in 2027.

Equinor (EQNR) may be "the best strategically positioned company in the world," CashFlow Hunter writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.