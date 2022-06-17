Equinor, partners plan offshore wind farm to power oil and gas fields

Jun. 17, 2022 7:23 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), TTECOP, SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Aerial view, Enormous windmills stand in the sea along a dutch sea.Fryslân wind farm, the largest inland wind farm in the world. Friesland, Breezanddijk, Netherlands

Eisenlohr/iStock via Getty Images

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) said Friday that with partners Petoro, TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Shell (SHEL) and ConocoPhillips (COP), it is studying options for building a floating offshore wind farm in the North Sea's Troll area off Norway.

The companies are considering a wind farm with an installed capacity of 1 GW and annual production of ~4.3 TWh to power operations in the Troll and Oseberg oil and gas fields.

The Trollvind project could provide much of the electricity needed to run the Troll and Oseberg offshore fields through an onshore connection point, Equinor (EQNR) said.

The companies said they are initiating feasibility studies and plan to make an investment decision during 2023, with startup potentially in 2027.

Equinor (EQNR) may be "the best strategically positioned company in the world," CashFlow Hunter writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.