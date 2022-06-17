Investors retract $45B of capital from conventional funds and ETFs on the week

The financial community found themselves to be net sellers of fund assets including both traditional funds and exchange traded funds for the week ended June 15. According to data compiled by Refinitiv Lipper, investors retracted $45.2B on the week.

Leading the outflow charge were equity funds as they lost $16.2B. Following behind were taxable bond funds -$14.6B, then money market funds -$8.8B, and tax-exempt fixed income funds -$5.6B.

Equity ETFs experienced outflows for their first week in six, totaling $8.5B. Headlining the outflows were the world’s two largest funds: SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV). SPY watched $5.6B exit the door while IVV saw $2.2B exit.

On the flipside, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) and ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) attracted the most significant amount of inflows at $2.7B and $750M respectively.

Fixed income ETFs also gave back investor capital on the week and the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) was the leading retractor at $2.1B. Coming in second place was the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) which handed back $1.6B.

At the same time, investors did inject $2.4B into the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL), which led all fixed income ETFs. Moreover, investors also deployed $1.7B into the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV).

In broader market news, major averages look to rebound on Friday but how long will it last after the bloodbath that rocked Wall Street on Thursday.