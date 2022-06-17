Ahead of its investor day event on Friday, Centene (NYSE:CNC) added $0.05 per share to its 2022 diluted earnings guidance and stated that the company’s board of directors authorized a $3B increase to its existing stock repurchase program.

In addition, the managed care player raised its premium and service revenues guidance by $2.0B to $134.3B – $136.3B.

The updated diluted EPS guidance of $5.55 – $5.70 reflects the impact of the increased Medicaid premium revenue from a potential suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations to November 1 and favorable performance in the current quarter, mainly in the Marketplace.

Following a strategic review of its real estate portfolio, Centene (CNC) expects to record an estimated pre-tax cost, including impairments of nearly $750M – $800M and $750M – $850M attributable to leased space and owned real estate, respectively.

The costs will be recorded outside the adjusted diluted EPS mainly during 2Q and 3Q 2022, Centene (CNC) said, projecting a $180M – $200M annualized decline to its leased real estate expense. In addition, the company announced a new $1.0B debt repurchase program.

The investor day is scheduled to start today at 8:30 AM EST.

Read: Centene (CNC) beat Street forecasts in April with its 1Q 2022 financials.