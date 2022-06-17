George Weston announces automatic share purchase plan
Jun. 17, 2022 7:30 AM ETGeorge Weston Limited (WNGRF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- George Weston (OTCPK:WNGRF) is looking to buyback shares as part of its previously announced normal course issuer bid through an automatic share purchase plan.
- The company received TSX approval to purchase up to 7.3M common shares during the 12-month period commencing May 25, 2022 and terminating May 24, 2023. That represents ~5% of the 146,098,555 shares issued and outstanding as of May 11, 2022.
- It has now entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker to buyback shares.