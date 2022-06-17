George Weston announces automatic share purchase plan

Jun. 17, 2022 7:30 AM ETGeorge Weston Limited (WNGRF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • George Weston (OTCPK:WNGRF) is looking to buyback shares as part of its previously announced normal course issuer bid through an automatic share purchase plan.
  • The company received TSX approval to purchase up to 7.3M common shares during the 12-month period commencing May 25, 2022 and terminating May 24, 2023. That represents ~5% of the 146,098,555 shares issued and outstanding as of May 11, 2022.
  • It has now entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker to buyback shares.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.