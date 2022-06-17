Utz Brands rallies after Goldman Sachs turns bullish

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) jumped in early trading on Friday after Goldman Sachs upgraded the food stock to a Buy rating after having it lined up at Neutral.

Analyst Jason English and team see an above average top and bottom line growth outlook for Utz (UTZ) given the company's strong position in the attractive fast-growth salty snack category. The lower private label exposure for Utz and better pricing power are also seen as positives, as well as strong in-market execution that, with the benefit of acquired brands and organic initiatives, is noted to be driving sustainable distribution and market share gains.

Utz Brands (UTZ) is also observed to be gaining ground on peers this year.

"We see it has gained modest market share year to date, which compares to slight share losses from 2018-21. Its year-to-date share gains have been driven by pretzel chips, dips, potato chips, and tortilla chips, which together constitute nearly 2/3rd of its retail sales, partly offset by losses within pork rind and cheese snacks."

Goldman Sachs assigned a price target of $16 to UTZ

Shares of Utz Brands (UTZ) broke 5.11% higher in premarket action to $12.97.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on UTZ is Hold.