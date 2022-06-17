Unifi repurchased 500,000 shares for $6.8M
Jun. 17, 2022 7:32 AM ETUnifi, Inc. (UFI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Unifi (NYSE:UFI) repurchased 500,000 shares of its common stock for $6.8M in May 2022 under the previously announced share repurchase program.
- During fiscal 2022, the company has repurchased a total of 616,500 shares of its common stock for a total of $9.2M and ~$38.9M remains available for repurchases under the existing program.
“This repurchase demonstrates the strong conviction we have in the future of Unifi and our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value. We will remain opportunistic in our repurchasing efforts going forward, as part of our overall balanced approach to capital allocation,” said Eddie Ingle, CEO of Unifi.