High Tide to launch Cabana Cannabis Co. branded white label products in Ontario this Fall
Jun. 17, 2022 7:34 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- In wake of the approval received from Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) to list their initial Cabana Cannabis Co. branded products as part of the OCS' Fall Product Call for 2022.
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) said on Friday that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario to commence sales of Cabana Cannabis Co. branded shatter, THC gummies, pre-rolls, and full-spectrum multicannabinoid tinctures and softgels in the fall of 2022.
- All products in the OCS' Fall Product Call, including the (once mentioned in the press release) Cabana Cannabis Co. SKUs are expected to become available for retail sales in the months of October or November, 2022.