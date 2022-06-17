Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Russian subsidiary has officially filed for bankruptcy, according to Interfax, which cited court filings.

A Google spokesperson told Interfax that the seizure of its bank accounts in Russia made it impossible to continue operating its business and thus, it filed for bankruptcy.

Despite the bankruptcy filing, free Google services, such as Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, and Google Play will remain accessible in Russia, the tech giant added.

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares rose slightly less than 2% in late trading on Friday.

The official bankruptcy filing comes just one day after a Russian government official said he expects Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) to remain in the country.

Anton Gorelkin, the deputy head of the State Duma committee on information policy made the comments on Thursday, according to Reuters.

In addition to expecting Google to stay in the country, Gorelkin added that Moscow did not intend to block its video-sharing site, YouTube.

In May, a Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) spokesperson said the company's Russian subsidiary had intended to file bankruptcy after Russian officials took control of its bank account.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) would let advertising rivals place ads on YouTube - a concession that offers a path to settle an EU antitrust investigation without a fine.