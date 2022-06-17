Monro completes sale of Tires Now assets to American Tire Distributors
Jun. 17, 2022 7:40 AM ETMonro, Inc. (MNRO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) has completed the previously-announced sale of its wholesale tire and distribution assets to American Tire Distributors (ATD).
- The company's wholesale tire locations, operating as Tires Now, included seven facilities in Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee which serviced more than 3,500 wholesale customer locations annually.
- The transaction will enable the company to focus its resources on its retail operations at more than 1,300 stores nationwide.
- As part of the transaction, the company also entered into a supply relationship with ATD to distribute tires directly to it’s retail stores.
- CEO comment: “This is a game changer for our locations. We will now have access to a broader range of tire brands and sizes due to ATD’s extensive secondary supplier partnerships. ATD’s daily delivery of tires to our stores will allow us to provide outstanding guest service to our customers with the right tire at the right price.”
- The sale of tire distribution assets is also expected to be a significant step forward in Monro’s environmental, social, and governance efforts.