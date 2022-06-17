Whole earth brands increases revolving credit facility to $125M
Jun. 17, 2022 7:41 AM ETWhole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) increase company’s existing revolving credit facility from $75M to $125M and replace LIBOR with SOFR as the reference interest rate, effective June 15, 2022
- “We are grateful to our lending partners for their support and the confidence they have in the Company executing its business plan. We believe that the additional financial flexibility afforded to us through the upsized revolver will allow us to continue our profitable growth journey while preserving ample liquidity," said Duane Portwood, Chief Financial Officer.