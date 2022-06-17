Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) reported on Friday that its trading business is on track to achieve its annual earnings target in the first six months of this year, placing it on course for a record 2022 as it cashes in on soaring prices and volatility.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) said it expects H1 trading profit will exceed $3.2B, compared to record profit of $3.7B in all of last year and well ahead of a long-term guidance range of $2.2B-$3.2B.

"Unprecedented dislocation" in energy markets has resulted in record pricing differentials between coal benchmarks and quality categories, prompting the company to increase the mix adjustment guidance for its H1 coal portfolio to $82-$86/metric ton relative to the Newcastle thermal coal pricing benchmark of $318/ton; previous 2022 guidance was $32.8/ton, based on a previous Newcastle price of $175/ton.

In line with higher prices, Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) also raised H1 cost guidance for its thermal coal operations to $75-$78/metric ton from prior 2022 guidance of $59.3/ton.

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda said the update should lead to upgrades to consensus expectations, as the benchmark Newcastle price is higher than expected by the market.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) is "perhaps the best positioned miner/trade on earth," Wolf Report writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.