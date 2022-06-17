Datametrex announces name change and branding of its EV subsidiary

Jun. 17, 2022 7:55 AM ETDatametrex AI Limited (DTMXF)DMBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Datametrex AI (OTCQB:DTMXF) changes the name of its newly acquired EV Connect Solutions on June 9. 2022 to Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions Inc.
  • "As we begin executing DMEVS' business operations, branding is a priority. The new name builds on the strong reputation and goodwill of the Datametrex™ brand and better positions DMEVS within the emerging global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. We look forward to launching DMEVS in a way that brings the utmost value and success to all", said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.