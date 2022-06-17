Datametrex announces name change and branding of its EV subsidiary
Jun. 17, 2022 7:55 AM ETDatametrex AI Limited (DTMXF)DMBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Datametrex AI (OTCQB:DTMXF) changes the name of its newly acquired EV Connect Solutions on June 9. 2022 to Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions Inc.
- "As we begin executing DMEVS' business operations, branding is a priority. The new name builds on the strong reputation and goodwill of the Datametrex™ brand and better positions DMEVS within the emerging global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. We look forward to launching DMEVS in a way that brings the utmost value and success to all", said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.