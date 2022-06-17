Jing Qian, CEO of Morgan Stanley Securities (China), suggested the creation of an international board in China to allow offshore-listed Chinese companies and foreign firms to list in China domestic market, according to an interview with Shanghai Securities News.

He also said that China should consider reducing the profitability threshold for initial public offerings by tech companies and startups.

The proposal to set up an international board comes as an increasing number of U.S.-traded Chinese companies go to Hong Kong for secondary listings as the U.S. threatens to kick them off U.S. exchanges over the inability to audit the China-based companies.

Qian said the demand for starting an international board is increasing as China continues to open up its capital markets. The idea is not a new one. About a decade ago, the Shanghai Stock Exchange was preparing to set up an international board to attract listings of multinationals, but the plan didn't proceed.

For the past four years, China has been allowing foreign firms to take full ownership of their operations in the country. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) now holds 95.06% of Morgan Stanley Securities (China) and is moving toward full ownership.

Previously (May 6), U.S. officials traveled to China for talks on auditing U.S.-listed Chinese companies