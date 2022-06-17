A hefty cash pile and easing regulations reinforce an optimistic outlook on New Oriental & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from Citi on Friday.

Citi analyst Mark Li indicated that calls with management suggest stable policy from government regulators after severe crackdowns in recent years. Additionally, high school after hours education is expected to continue to grow without the interference of state regulators while overseas education also continues uninhibited.

He added that the company’s considerable cash pile, totaling over $4B, is greater than its market cap.

“Peer TAL Education (TAL) has announced a $1B buyback plan, and our analysis indicates EDU has a good track record on share buybacks/special dividends,” Li wrote. “Hence, we believe EDU’s potential to unlock its ample net cash would be the next catalyst to drive share price.”

Given this expectation, he raised his price target from $23 to $32 alongside a “Buy” rating on shares. The stock closed at $22.02 on Thursday, an over 100% gain from its May low.

Read more on the recent rally for Chinese education stocks.