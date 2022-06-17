SpaceX (SPACE) fired a number of employees who wrote and shared a letter criticizing the behavior of CEO Elon Musk.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell confirmed to employees in an e-mail that the company terminated a number of employees involved in crafting the letter after an investigation was completed.

"The letter, solicitations and general process made employees feel uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views," wrote Shotwell. "We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism," she added.

The number of employees fired was at least five, according to The New York Times.

On the operational front, SpaceX (SPACE) has 3 launches for critical satellites this weekend and will support the astronauts it delivered to the ISS and get cargo Dragon back to the flight-ready. SpaceX (SPACE) also received environmental approval early in the week and is closer to the first orbital launch attempt of Starship.