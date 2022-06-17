Cytokinetics announces extension of FDA review period for heart failure therapy
Jun. 17, 2022 8:09 AM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announced on Friday that the FDA extended the review period for its marketing application for heart failure therapy omecamtiv mecarbil by three months to February 28, 2023.
- The agency has noted that the additional data submitted by the company represented a major amendment to the new drug application (NDA) and extended the PDUFA date for a more comprehensive review of the filing.
- A cardiac myosin activator, omecamtiv mecarbil, is designed to boost the impaired contractility linked to heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
- Previously, the FDA accepted the NDA for the drug based on the results from a large international Phase 3 trial called GALACTIC-HF that involved heart failure patients.