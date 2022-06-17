Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) rallies early on as the streaming service stock has partnered with Walmart (WMT) in an exclusive deal. At the same time, shares of U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) have trended into the green after the Pennsylvania based firm announced strong adjusted earnings that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.

Also on the move higher are shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN), as they elected a new chief financial officer.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on the other hand has declined to start the session as the stock fell short on their fiscal third-quarter forecast.

Gainers

Roku (ROKU) shares have trended upward by 3.8% after the streaming firm announced a new partnership with Walmart (WMT) in what they call a first-of-its-kind partnership to bring e-commerce into television streaming.

In Friday’s early trading U.S. Steel (X) shares popped 6.4% as the stock issued guidance for Q2 adjusted earnings that easily topped Wall Street estimates and Q2 EBITDA of $1.6B, which would mark its best-ever Q2 result.

Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) moved higher by 4.4% as the company appointed Heather Plutino as CFO, effective Jun. 27. Plutino most recently served as SVP of enterprise financial planning & analysis and commercial finance at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB).

Decliner

Shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) declined 3.9% in premarket trading as the computer software organization gave a fiscal third-quarter forecast that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company cited several factors as impacting its outlook, including the decision to cease all new sales in Russia and Belarus due to the war in Ukraine.

Investors that look to keep track of Wall Street’s most significant daily gainers and losers should look to analyze Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.