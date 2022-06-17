Nvidia China (NASDAQ:NVDA) has highlighted its partnership with Chinese EV manufacturer Nio (NYSE:NIO) in a post uploaded on its official WeChat account Thursday.

The regional unit of the U.S. chipmaker said in the post that "NIO is using the NVIDIA HGX A100 server platform to build a comprehensive data center infrastructure on which to develop AI-powered, software-defined cars." The post further asserts that Nio (NIO) has launched several vehicles based on the infrastructure, including its flagship sedan, the ET7, and the ET5, which is set to go on sale in Sep. 2022.

Bai Yuli, head of Nio's AI platform, is quoted saying that, "Nvidia's high-performance computing solutions have become Nio's gas pedal on the road to autonomous driving."

Nvidia's (NVDA) post comes days after rival AMD (AMD) and Nio's (NIO) fiasco. In a video posted on Weibo, AMD China said that NIO will use its EPYC family of processors in its HPC (high-performance computing) platform to help accelerate AI deep learning training and shorten product development cycles.

Nio denied the partnership, with Ma Lin, Nio's senior director of corporate communications, saying that "Nio had no cooperation with AMD and had not authorized AMD to carry out this marketing campaign." Lin later did confirm that Nio had only purchased servers that used AMD chips.

NVDA shares are up around 2% pre-market, while Nio (NIO) has climbed 4%. AMD (AMD) has also gained 1%.