Alibaba gains on report China PBOC accepts Ant application for financial holding co.
Jun. 17, 2022
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) rose almost 10% in premarket trading on a report that China's central bank accepted Ant Group's application to set itself up as a financial holding company.
- The PBOC accepted Ant's application this month, according to a Reuters report. The news signals that the Ant may gets its license soon.
- The latest report comes after last Thursday's reports from several media outlets that Chinese finance regulators were mulling reviving an IPO of Jack Ma's Ant Group as the country's crackdown on internet companies begins to ease.
- Reuters reported at the time China's central leadership has given initial nod for Ant to restart its IPO plan in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Ant is said to plan to file preliminary IPO prospectus as soon as next month.
- China's regulator denied the report and said it's not working on reviving an IPO of Ant Group.