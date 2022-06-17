Thyssenkrupp to delay pursuit of hydrogen unit IPO

Jun. 17, 2022 8:19 AM ETthyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF)TKAMYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Hydrogen Storage In Renewable Energy

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) said on Friday it will not currently pursue an initial public offering of its Nucera hydrogen unit due to the current weak stock market environment.

The company said an IPO remains its preferred solution to grow the hydrogen unit, which plans and engineers electrolyzers to produce hydrogen.

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) said earlier this year it was targeting proceeds of up to 600M by selling new shares in a possible IPO of Nucera this year.

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) is well-positioned for a hydrogen opportunity given its capabilities, AB Capital wrote in a 2021 analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.