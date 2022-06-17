LAIX finalises deal to go private at $6.8M valuation

Jun. 17, 2022 8:20 AM ETLAIX Inc. (LAIXY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • LAIX (OTC:LAIXY) stated Friday that it has signed a definitive merger agreement to go private with Cayman Island's LLP - Prilingo- a wholly-owned subsidiary of parent Merger Sub.
  • The transaction comes at LAIX' equity valuation of $6.8M where each outstanding American depositary share will be cancelled in exchange of $1.90 in cash. It implies a 15.8% premium on the weighted average price of LAIX ADSs during the 10 trading days prior to its receipt of the revised "going-private" proposal letter dated April 28, 2022.
  • The buyer group, which comprises of the founders Tenzing Holdings 2011 Ltd. and Sino Avenue Limited, intend to fund the merger with a combination of rollover equity and cash.
  • Closing of this merger transaction is expected in H2 2022.
