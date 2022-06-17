AbbVie wins FDA approval for Skyrizi in Crohn's disease

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor Skyrizi as a treatment for adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.
  • A collaboration between AbbVie (ABBV) and German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, Skyrizi was previously indicated in the U.S. for active psoriatic arthritis and certain patients with plaque psoriasis.
  • Crohn's disease is characterized by inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract that can cause diarrhea and abdominal pain.
  • The FDA decision was backed by two induction and one maintenance clinical trials, in which the treatment outperformed the placebo in terms of endoscopic response and clinical remission.
  • Skyrizi, also known as risankizumab-rzaa in generic terms, generated $2.5B net revenue in the U.S. for AbbVie (ABBV) in 2021, indicating ~80% YoY growth.
