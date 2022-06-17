Billionaire Ron Baron sees recent selloff as 'huge monstrous' buying opportunity

Billionaire investor Ron Baron argued Friday that the recent selloff in the major U.S. equity indices, which has taken the S&P 500 to its lowest level since late 2020, represents a "huge monstrous" buying opportunity.

"This is a HUGE once in generation BUYING opportunity," the founder and CEO of Baron Capital wrote in an email to CNBC.

Baron compared the current situation to early in his career, when he founded Baron Capital in 1982. He noted that the early 1980s represented another time when markets crashed in the wake of an aggressive Federal Reserve, which was trying to get inflation under control.

The famed investor argued that today's economy has the backing of a strong tech backbone built up over the past couple of decades, which points the way to significant upside potential over a long time horizon.

Baron pointed to names like Tesla (TSLA) as examples of the type of companies that could lead the next wave of tech innovation.

The fund manager's comments followed another sharp selloff on Wall Street. Thursday saw the S&P 500 fall more than 3% and the Nasdaq drop more than 4%, as investors worried that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign would trigger an eventual recession.

The S&P 500 has now fallen more than 23% in 2022 and closed below 3,700 for the first time since December of 2020.

Despite Baron's long-term bullish view, concern about a near-term recession has been growing lately. In this atmosphere, Wells Fargo has revealed its recession stock portfolio.