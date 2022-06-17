Home prices are continuing to rise, the 30-year mortgage rate is climbing toward 6%, consumer confidence is souring, and economic reports are showing the housing sector easing from its white-hot run during the pandemic. That has some Wall Street analysts adjusting their outlooks for the homebuilding sector and downgrading some stocks as a result.

"Our proprietary housing market checks in May confirmed that housing inflection happened in April," wrote Wells Fargo analyst Deepa Raghavan in a note to clients. Given the unprecedented rise in interest rates YTD, housing market softness is hitting faster than many anticipated."

She downgraded Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Equal Weight from Overweight and M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Underweight from Equal Weight. MDC stock is dropping 1.4% in Friday premarket trading and MTH is down 0.8%.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) stock is falling 4% after BofA Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich downgraded the homebuilder's stock to Underperform from Neutral. In building materials, he cut Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), known for insulation and other building materials, to Underperform from Buy. OC falls 1.6% premarket.

"We believe new home demand deteriorated over the last few weeks as a result of the spike in mortgage rates (up 40bps in 10 days), plummeting consumer confidence and the weaker economic growth outlook," Jadrosich wrote in a note.

As a result, he sees homebuilders moderating the pace of new construction in U.S. single-family housing starts to 800K-900K in 2023 from a current pace of 1.1M. "Affordability is currently at the lowest levels since 2006 and many entry level buyers have been priced out," he said. A pause in the housing market could last into 2023, he added.

Last month, both housing starts and building permits fell more than expected.

On the upside, Jadrosich upgraded Azek (NYSE:AZEK) to Buy from Neutral as the stock's valuation "has de-rated vs. building products group and growth potential is compelling." AZEK stock is climbing 4.4% in premarket trading.

For a broader view on home construction stocks, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is up 0.1% after dropping 7.0% on Thursday.

