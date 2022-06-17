Allegiant Travel reports ~41% rise in May traffic, sees Q2 revenue at the low end of prior outlook
Jun. 17, 2022 8:38 AM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reports total system passengers +40.6% Y/Y to 1.47M.
- Scheduled service revenue passenger miles +19.7% to 1.3B vs. May 2019 and +47.3% Y/Y.
- Scheduled load factor increased 17,900 bps Y/Y to 86.6%.
- Total system capacity increased 17.1% Y/Y to 1.55B available seat miles during the month and +14.4% vs. May 2019.
- Departures grew ~9.3% Y/Y for the month.
- The estimated average fuel cost per gallon was $4.30 for the quarter vs. prior expectation of $4.
- "We grew capacity by nearly 16 percent during May, as compared with 2019, and completed the month with a load factor of 87 percent, the highest month since the onset of the pandemic," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "Demand strength continues to persist with forward bookings outpacing future capacity growth and continuing to trend higher than levels observed during 2019. Although early, bookings into the off-peak season are also trending higher than 2019. We continue to expect June loads to surpass May levels, with loads expected to be roughly 90 percent."
- Total revenue for the quarter to come in on the low end of previous guidance, at up roughly 28% compared with 2019 and total system capacity to be up roughly 11.5% for the quarter, year over three-year, citing increase in flight cancelations due to rise in COVID cases in mid-May.
- The company now expects CASM, excluding fuel and profit sharing, to fall within previous guidance range, at up roughly 15% when compared with 2019