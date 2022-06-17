Scholar Rock to raise $205M in stock and pre-funded warrant offering
Jun. 17, 2022 8:41 AM ETScholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investor to purchase 16.33M shares in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- In lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 25,510,205 shares of common stock, and accompanying warrants to purchase 10,459,181 shares of common stock, at a price of $4.90/share and accompanying warrant or $4.8999/pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant, for total gross proceeds of ~$205M.
- Warrants will be immediately exercisable, will expire on December 31, 2025 and will have an exercise price of $7.35/share.
- Net proceeds from the offering, together with existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, to advance its ongoing and future clinical programs, to further develop its technology platform and to continue to advance its preclinical pipeline, as well as other ongoing research and development activities and for general corporate purposes.
- The offerings are expected to close on June 22.