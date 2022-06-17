ChargePoint attracts buy rating from B. Riley with capital light model standing out

B. Riley Securities started off coverage on ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) with a Buy and price target of $20.

Analyst Christopher Souther noted that ChargePoint has more than a 70% market share in networked Level 2 charging in North America and ~5,000 commercial and fleet customers globally.

"ChargePoint employs a capital light growth model in which customers usually own the charging sites or stations, allowing the company to focus on product development, customer acquisition, and public policy. We like ChargePoint's approach; it does not rely on utilization or selling electricity to generate revenue, as do company-owned business models."

B. Riley based its price target of $20 on a 6.0X EV/sales multiple off the FY25 revenue of $1.1M. The multiple is noted to be a premium to the peer group average of 4.0X, which the firm believes is warranted given ChargePoint's scale, brand, and growth profile.

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) rose 2.39% in premarket trading to $12.85 vs. the 52-week trading range of $8.50 to $36.86.