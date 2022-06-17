Bitcoin-focused Investview terminates deal to acquire LevelX
Jun. 17, 2022 8:45 AM ETInvestview, Inc. (INVU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Investview (OTCQB:INVU) announced Friday the termination of purchase agreement with LevelX, citing lengthy regulatory review process and some material closing conditions not being met.
- The agreement was made in March 2021 to acquire LevelX Capital LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and LevelX Advisors, a investment advisor.
- "Although the parties have worked collaboratively over the past 13 months to secure the required regulatory approvals and satisfy all closing conditions, given, among other things, the length of the regulatory review process, to date, the uncertain timing of the regulatory process going forward, certain unforeseen circumstances that arose regarding LevelX since the date of the Purchase Agreements, and since certain material closing conditions under the Purchase Agreements have not been met as required, we have determined that it is in the best interest of Investview and our shareholders to cease pursuing the transaction," explained Investview's president James R. Bell.
- INVU provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies, with a focus on Bitcoin mining.
- The company confirmed its financial position as on Mar. 31, 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $24.9M, total stockholders’ equity of $29.6M and a current ratio of 2.41.
