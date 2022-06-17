Algoma Steel provides update on lubricant oil accidental release into river

Jun. 17, 2022 8:49 AM ETAlgoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL), ASTLWBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Dark silhouette of the power plant against the setting sun

Nirian/E+ via Getty Images

  • Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) provided an update on the Jun. 9 accidental release of lubricant oil into St. Mary's River, having said the estimated amount of oil discharged into the river was in the range of 1,000 liters to 1,250 liters.
  • The company said it continues to work with authorities to mitigate any possible impact to the environment, and the information along with the analysis methodology was provided to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.
  • Additionally, ASTL said it has extended an offer to the village of Echo Bay to cover the cost of purchasing and transporting water to their community on an interim basis.
  • Shares were trading +0.65% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release
