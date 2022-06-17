Rivian Automotive plans to use wind turbines to give vehicles their first charge

Jun. 17, 2022 8:50 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Sustainable power is the future

ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

  • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) announced plans for a large-scale wind turbine at its Normal manufacturing campus.
  • The wind turbines are intended to provide clean energy to enable new R1 vehicles to be powered by renewables for their first charge.
  • The turbine is designed for a capacity of at least 2.8 megawatts and to be capable of generating nearly 10M kilowatt-hours of electricity a year.
  • The planned site for the 2.8-megawatt turbine is inside the vehicle test track on the east side of the electric vehicle maker's manufacturing campus. The area around Normal is known for strong winds and has a significant wind turbine presence.
  • The wind turbine project supports the company’s long-term renewable energy vision of developing high-impact projects that reduce its carbon footprint while also benefiting customers, communities, and the electrical grid. Of note Rivian Automotive (RIVN) signed the Climate Pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.