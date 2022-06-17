Rivian Automotive plans to use wind turbines to give vehicles their first charge
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) announced plans for a large-scale wind turbine at its Normal manufacturing campus.
- The wind turbines are intended to provide clean energy to enable new R1 vehicles to be powered by renewables for their first charge.
- The turbine is designed for a capacity of at least 2.8 megawatts and to be capable of generating nearly 10M kilowatt-hours of electricity a year.
- The planned site for the 2.8-megawatt turbine is inside the vehicle test track on the east side of the electric vehicle maker's manufacturing campus. The area around Normal is known for strong winds and has a significant wind turbine presence.
- The wind turbine project supports the company’s long-term renewable energy vision of developing high-impact projects that reduce its carbon footprint while also benefiting customers, communities, and the electrical grid. Of note Rivian Automotive (RIVN) signed the Climate Pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.