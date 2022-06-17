Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) said on Friday it will delist its American Depository Shares from the NYSE due, citing limited trading volume and "the considerable administrative burden and costs of maintaining the listing."

Huaneng (HNP) said it expects to file a Form 25 with the SEC around June 27 to delist from the NYSE, with the last day of trading of its ADSs on or about July 7.

The company will continue to comply with financial reporting and other obligations as a listed-issuer on Hong Kong's stock exchange.

Huaneng Power's (HNP) price return shows a 38% decline YTD but a 16% gain during the past year.