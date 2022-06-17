Kazia stock jumps on FDA orphan drug designation for treatment in childhood brain cancer
Jun. 17, 2022 8:55 AM ETKazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) on Friday said that the U.S. FDA had granted an orphan drug designation to its inhibitor paxalisib for the treatment of atypical rhabdoid / teratoid tumors (AT/RT), a rare and highly-aggressive childhood brain cancer.
- U.S.-listed shares of KZIA added ~24% to $6.52 in premarket trading.
- The FDA's orphan drug designation program expedites the development and evaluation of a drug or biological product to prevent a rare disease or condition.
- The designation will let the FDA waive fees relating to a future regulatory filing in AT/RT, potentially saving more than $3M if KZIA seeks approval in this indication.
- Sydney, Australia-based KZIA had previously got orphan drug designation for brain cancer types glioblastoma and malignant glioma in Feb. 2018 and Aug. 2020, respectively.