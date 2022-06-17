City of East Dublin to deploy Omniq's QShield VRS technology
Jun. 17, 2022 8:55 AM ETOMNIQ Corp. (OMQS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The City of East Dublin, Georgia has opted to deploy Omniq's (NASDAQ:OMQS) AI-based QShield vehicle recognition systems (VRS) technology and its cloud based citation management platform to enforce
- Q Shield is said to detect and identify in real-time, vehicles on the lookout and ones involved in any criminal activity, proactively alerts and notify law enforcement, and issuing citations for traffic violators.
- The solution will be deployed in two key intersections throughout the city to help capture vehicle data, including license plate number, color, make, and model.