City of East Dublin to deploy Omniq's QShield VRS technology

Jun. 17, 2022 8:55 AM ETOMNIQ Corp. (OMQS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • The City of East Dublin, Georgia has opted to deploy Omniq's (NASDAQ:OMQS) AI-based QShield vehicle recognition systems (VRS) technology and its cloud based citation management platform to enforce
  • Q Shield is said to detect and identify in real-time, vehicles on the lookout and ones involved in any criminal activity, proactively alerts and notify law enforcement, and issuing citations for traffic violators.
  • The solution will be deployed in two key intersections throughout the city to help capture vehicle data, including license plate number, color, make, and model.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.