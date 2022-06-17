Hexo subsidiary files for protection from creditors
Jun. 17, 2022 8:55 AM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO)SNDLBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Zenabis Global which it acquired last year, filed a petition with the Superior Court of Québec for protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).
- Zenabis Global and its direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries filed the petition to “restructure their business and financial affairs,” Hexo (HEXO) said.
- According to reports, the filing indicates that the Zenabis group has substantial unsecured and senior secured debt, which it is no longer able to pay off. Hence the group is pursuing a stay of creditor claims to find time to seek potential acquirers for its assets.
- The filing refers to Sundial Growers (SNDL) as a secured creditor after Zenabis struck a debt agreement with the rival Canadian player weeks before its buyout deal with Hexo (HEXO) which was announced in February 2021.