Cyclerion Therapeutics rises 12% on positive data from mouse study to treat mitochondrial disease
Jun. 17, 2022 9:01 AM ETCyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) is trading 12% higher after it said on Friday research from preclinical studies showed that treatment with its lead product, CY6463, was associated with improved cellular energetics and reduced inflammation in mitochondrial disease.
- Mitochondrial disease are a group of disorders that affect the mitochondria, which are tiny compartments that are present in almost every cell of the body.
- The mitochondria's main function is to produce energy.
- CY6463 alleviated mitochondrial dysfunction and reduced inflammation in preclinical models of mitochondrial complex 1 deficiency, the company said.