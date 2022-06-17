Cyclerion Therapeutics rises 12% on positive data from mouse study to treat mitochondrial disease

Jun. 17, 2022 9:01 AM ETCyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Businessman holding investment finance chart stock market business and exchange financial growth graph virtual technology economy digital analysis on success background with marketing data diagram.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) is trading 12% higher after it said on Friday research from preclinical studies showed that treatment with its lead product, CY6463, was associated with improved cellular energetics and reduced inflammation in mitochondrial disease.
  • Mitochondrial disease are a group of disorders that affect the mitochondria, which are tiny compartments that are present in almost every cell of the body.
  • The mitochondria's main function is to produce energy.
  • CY6463 alleviated mitochondrial dysfunction and reduced inflammation in preclinical models of mitochondrial complex 1 deficiency, the company said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.