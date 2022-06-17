Klarna (KLAR), a "Buy Now, Pay Later" startup backed by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF), is exploring raising funds from investors at a valuation of around $15B, compared with a valuation of $45.6B achieved in 2021, according to people with knowledge on the matter, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

While no final decisions have been made yet, the company could end up fundraising at least $500M, the people told the WSJ. It was only a month ago when the Swedish payments firm was considering raising up to $1B, valuing it at around $30B, the newspaper noted.

Klarna's (KLAR) substantially lower valuation demonstrates the poor environment for technology firms amid rising interest rates, reduced consumer spending and risks of a recession.

Also, Klarna (KLAR), which allows customers to make payments in installments without paying interest, has already indicated some stress. Its Q1 net loss of $2.57B Swedish krona ($252.6M) quadrupled from a year ago, the WSJ noted. And in an effort to cut costs, the company slashed ~10% of its workforce towards the end of May.

