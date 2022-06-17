Pipeline producer Tenaris (NYSE:TS) signed a contract with Argentine state energy company to advance a project to transfer natural gas from the country's Vaca Muerta shale formation, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The contract signed Thursday consists of the purchase of 362 miles of 36-inch diameter pipelines and 46 miles of 30-inch pipelines, with the first stage of construction expected to take 18 months and require public spending of more than $1.5B.

The 350-mile gas pipeline is expected to provide a 25% increase in the volume of gas transferred from Vaca Muerta.

Tenaris (TS) was the sole bidder for the pipeline project and was awarded a $500M contract, which has been under scrutiny by Argentina's judicial system.