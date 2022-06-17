BNP Paribas expresses interest in acquiring ABN Amro Bank

Jun. 17, 2022 9:14 AM ETABN AMRO Bank N.V. (AAVMY), BNPQY, BNPQFBMOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY) has shown interest in a potential acquisition of ABN Amro Bank NV (OTCPK:AAVMY), the Netherlands-based consumer lender that's been owned by the government since the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • ABN Amro Bank (OTCPK:AAVMY) shares are rising 1.5% in London trading Friday afternoon. Acquiring the bank, would expand BNP's (OTCQX:BNPQF) retail and corporate franchises in northern Europe, they said.
  • BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), France's largest bank, recently sought a meeting with the Dutch government and discussed its interest in a transaction, the people said. The Dutch government, though, isn't seriously considering a sale and the preliminary contact hasn't advanced to any detailed negotiations, Bloomberg said. It may prefer to offer more ABN Amro (OTCPK:AAVMY) shares on the market, which would allow it to raise some capital while maintaining some control, the sources said.
  • BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) agreed late last year to sell Bank of the West to BMO Financial Group (BMO) for ~$16.3B
