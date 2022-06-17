Industrial production softer than hoped in May
Jun. 17, 2022 9:15 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- May Industrial Production: +0.2% M/M to 105.7 +0.4% expected and +1.4% prior (+1.1% prior).
- Consumer goods, business equipment, construction supplies, business supplies, and materials all posted increases of less than 1/2 percent.
- Capacity Utilization: 79.0% vs. 79.2% consensus and 78.9% prior (revised from 79.0%).
- Manufacturing Output: -0.1% vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.8% prior (revised from +0.8%).
- In May, the index for nondurable manufacturing moved up 0.1 percent, while the indexes for durable manufacturing and for other manufacturing (publishing and logging) each moved down 0.2 percent. Among durables, the largest drops were in wood products and machinery, with declines of 2.6 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. Among nondurables, an increase of 2.5 percent in petroleum and coal products outweighed decreases of less than 1 percent in food, beverage, and tobacco products; paper; and printing and support.