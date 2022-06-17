VYNE Therapeutics rises on ending enrollment in mid-stage trial of itchy skin gel FMX114
Jun. 17, 2022 9:16 AM ETVYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) on Friday said it had completed enrollment in its phase 2a trial of its FMX114 gel to treat mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis, an itchy inflammation of the skin.
- VYNE stock rose 7.7% to $0.55 in premarket trading.
- With enrollment done, VYNE expects to report efficacy results in about 6-8 weeks.
- The study has been designed to enroll up to 25 subjects with at least two lesions on their skin, who will have FMX114 gel applied to one of them and an ointment to the other.
- FMX114 is VYNE’s investigational combination gel formulation of medications tofacitinib and fingolimod.