Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), the world's largest chip manufacturer, said it would start 2 nanometer chip production by 2025, according to Nikkei Asia.

The move, which lets the company create smaller, more powerful and more efficient chips that go into consumer electronics such as Apple's (AAPL) iPhone, allows Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) to keep pace with technological advancements made by other chip makers.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Intel (INTC) both recently said they would move to smaller production for semiconductors, with Samsung moving to 3 nm processors by the end of the year and Intel (INTC) moving to 1.8 nm by 2025.

Intel (INTC) has started to compete with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) in the foundry business, where the companies manufacture chips for customers.

Taiwan Semi (TSM) shares gained slightly more than 1% to $85.45 in premarket trading on Friday.

According to the news outlet, the 2 nm technology will be made up of “nanosheet transistor architecture,” which will allow for improvements in performance and power efficiency.

The most advanced chips currently on the market, 5 nm, utilize something known as Finfet infrastructure, which means Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) will have to make significant investments to switch technologies.

Separately, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) said on Thursday that it would have access to the next version of an advanced chip making tool from ASML Holdings (ASML) in 2024.

The tool, known as "high-NA EUV," creates beams of focused light [in this case, extreme ultraviolet] that create the circuitry on computer chips that go into consumer electronics.

Earlier this month, it was reported that both Taiwan Semi (TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) were facing problems procuring manufacturing equipment to create chips amid the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.