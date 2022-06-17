FDA greenlights COVID vaccines for youngest children
Jun. 17, 2022 9:19 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTX, MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor13 Comments
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized two COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) on Friday, allowing their use in children as young as six months.
- The FDA amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) granted for the Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine to include children aged 6 months to 4 years of age. And the agency amended the EUA granted for Moderna (MRNA) vaccine to add individuals aged 6 months to 17 years.
- “As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still needs to clear the shots before a nationwide rollout of vaccines can begin for the age group. A decision in this regard is expected during the weekend.
- The FDA authorization followed an AdCom meeting in which an independent group of experts advising the agency endorsed the two messenger-RNA-based shots on Wednesday.