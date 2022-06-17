FDA greenlights COVID vaccines for youngest children

Jun. 17, 2022 9:19 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTX, MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor13 Comments

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized two COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) on Friday, allowing their use in children as young as six months.
  • The FDA amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) granted for the Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine to include children aged 6 months to 4 years of age. And the agency amended the EUA granted for Moderna (MRNA) vaccine to add individuals aged 6 months to 17 years.
  • “As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said.
  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still needs to clear the shots before a nationwide rollout of vaccines can begin for the age group. A decision in this regard is expected during the weekend.
  • The FDA authorization followed an AdCom meeting in which an independent group of experts advising the agency endorsed the two messenger-RNA-based shots on Wednesday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.